US 491 paving operations begin July 21 north of Cortez

Montezuma County — Beginning July 21, the Colorado Department of Transportation will perform three-day paving operations on a one-mile segment of US Highway 491 between Cortez and County Road N (Mile Points 29 to 30). Motorists should plan for full stops, alternating traffic and up to 15 minute delays Tuesday through Thursday between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

During daytime working hours, motorists will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car and flagging personnel. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while traveling over uneven lanes with 40 mph speed reductions in place.

Traffic Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Traffic impacts include:

Motorists should plan for 10 to 15 minute delays

Expect one-lane alternating traffic guided by a pilot car, signage and flagging personnel

Motorists entering the highway from a driveway or intersection must wait for a pilot car before proceeding with the flow of traffic

40 MPH speed reduction will be in place. Please slow down and use caution while traveling over uneven lanes

All work is weather-dependent. Motorists are encouraged to check the most current traffic impacts on COtrip.org or the COtrip Planner app.

Colorado Department of Transportation travel alert map of paving operations on US 491 north of Cortez.

Know Before You Go

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Don't change lanes unnecessarily.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.

Be patient!

Download the COtrip App!

The new free COtrip Planner mobile app was designed to meet the growing trend of information on mobile and tablet devices for the traveling public. The COtrip Planner app provides statewide, real-time traffic information, and works on mobile devices that operate on the iOS and Android platforms. Visit the Google Play Store (Android devices) or the Apple Store (iOS devices) to download!