Dark Rifles Battalion Builds Readiness Through Training, Modernization During Annual Training

Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, 81st Mobile Brigade Combat Team, completed an ambitious annual training period, June 13-27, 2026, that combined demanding tactical training, leader development, equipment modernization, and expert badge testing to prepare the battalion for future missions.

“The Dark Rifle’s completion of Expert Infantryman and Expert Soldier Badge, expansion of the Dark Rifle Academy, and continued transformation efforts reflect our commitment to disciplined excellence, leader development, and shared understanding of how we fight,” said Lt. Col. Josh Brown, commander of the 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment.

As part of the train-up for next summer’s National Training Center rotation, the battalion conducted platoon and squad-level tactical operations while simultaneously advancing multiple modernization efforts.

“We are reinforcing our commitment to building a lethal, adaptable force prepared for large-scale combat operations,” Brown said.

One of the battalion's signature events was the continued expansion of the Dark Rifle Academy, a leader development initiative focused on strengthening team and squad-level leadership. More than 100 soldiers participated in classes designed to improve tactical proficiency and build shared understanding across the formation. The training cycle also emphasized individual mastery. Twenty-one soldiers from the battalion earned either the Expert Infantryman Badge or Expert Soldier Badge during the 81st MBCT’s E2B testing event, demonstrating technical proficiency, physical fitness, and tactical excellence. The testing included more than 640 candidates from across the region, including soldiers from every battalion in the 81st MBCT. Soldiers also conducted helocast training with 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavalry Regiment and 1st Battalion, 168th General Support Aviation, expanding their ability to infiltrate and operate in challenging environments.

“These achievements strengthen individual mastery, cohesion, and adaptability as we build a learning, lethal and confident team ready to win,” Brown said.

Another major step for the 3-161st Infantry is the continued modernization and transformation of their formation. During annual training, the battalion incorporated emerging technologies into training with 22 soldiers completing new equipment training on the Bumblebee, a small unmanned aircraft system, learning assembly, operation, as well as day and thermal reconnaissance techniques. Another 71 soldiers qualified on the new Infantry Squad Vehicle, increasing the unit's mobility capabilities. Beyond field training, the battalion executed a significant logistical effort, completing two armory moves, transporting equipment across approximately 3,000 miles, turning in 150 major end items valued at more than $150 million, line-hauling 72 Stryker Infantry Carrier Vehicles, and preparing 22 Joint Light Tactical Vehicles for final maintenance and transition.

“We completed major transformation tasks that included stationing two companies and are ready to transition to individual and collective qualifications and collective exercises in September,” Brown said.

The accomplishments of this summer’s annual training reflect the battalion's continued focus on disciplined excellence, leader development, and building a learning organization capable of adapting to future operational requirements.

“By investing in soldiers, embracing modernization and mastering the fundamentals, the Dark Rifles continue to strengthen the readiness needed to support both state and federal missions,” Brown said. “We remain an organization people want to be a part of and an organization that will prioritize people and win at the National Training Center.”