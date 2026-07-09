ACCS, APOSTC Announce Law Enforcement Certification Pathway

MONTGOMERY – The Alabama Community College System (ACCS) and the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (APOSTC) announced the new ACCS Pathway to APOSTC Certification at the Alabama State House on Thursday afternoon.

The MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) comes as Alabama faces a growing shortage of qualified law enforcement officers. The pathway is designed to successfully prepare students with the academic and law enforcement technical skills they need to be effective in the workforce relevant to quality law enforcement service in the State of Alabama.

“We believe education changes lives, but it also changes communities. Every graduate helps build a stronger Alabama,” Baker said. “Together with APOSTC, we will help develop the next generation of law enforcement professionals with the education, character, and leadership needed to earn that trust. Investing in outstanding law enforcement officers is an investment in Alabama’s future.”

The agreement will develop a structured pathway for qualifying criminal justice students enrolled at an ACCS participating college. Students will be eligible for appointments as volunteer student reserve police officers and, upon completing an APOSTC approved basic training academy, receive full APOSTC certification while earning an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Fifteen of the ACCS’s 24 colleges offer an associate in applied science degree or short-certificate option in criminal justice or law enforcement.

“The Commission’s partnership with the ACCS represents an innovative investment in the future of Alabama law enforcement,” said Benefield. “By establishing a structured pathway to certification, we are creating a pipeline of highly qualified, well-educated law enforcement officers who have already demonstrated a commitment to public service. This path to certification is a forward-thinking approach that strengthens our profession, supports the recruitment and retention of exceptional officers, and helps ensure Alabama communities continue to be served by highly trained law enforcement officials.”

Eligible students must be at least 19 years old and actively enrolled in criminal justice program at a participating Alabama community college. All APOSTC recruits are required to pass a physical agility/ability test, simulating job-related law enforcement activities, and pass a comprehensive pre-appointment background investigation.

The traditional pathway to APOSTC certification requires an individual to be hired by a law enforcement agency, receive a provisional appointment, and complete an APOSTCapproved basic training academy within six months. The process places the entire financial burden of training on the hiring agency which can discourage smaller municipal and county departments operating on limited budgets. As a condition of the agreement, participating colleges will waive reimbursements from hiring agencies, demonstrating a collaborative effort in creating innovative approaches to officer recruitment and training without compromise to certification standards.

“As someone who has dedicated my career to law enforcement, I understand the recruiting and hiring challenges law enforcement agencies across Alabama face every day,” said Alabama House Representative Russell Bedsole. “By bringing together the ACCS and APOSTC, this initiative strengthens the pipeline of qualified candidates, reduces the cost of onboarding new officers, and helps agencies fill vacancies more quickly. This is a win for students, a win for law enforcement agencies, and ultimately a win for the citizens of Alabama.”

“As a former police chief, I am proud of this partnership to promote and expedite our law enforcement curriculum. This will clearly increase our ability to recruit young law enforcement professionals,” added Representative Rex Reynolds.

The agreement adds an important layer in the ACCS’s ongoing workforce education initiative, preparing students for high-demand careers that directly serve the needs of Alabama.