Input sought on Route F bridge project in Fulton

Three-week comment period runs July 14 through Aug. 6. In-person public meeting July 23.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking community feedback on plans to improve the Callaway County Route F bridge over U.S. Route 54 in Fulton in 2027. In addition to replacing the bridge’s superstructure – driving surface and girders – rehabilitation plans include adding a sidewalk and increasing the clearance underneath the bridge.

An open-house style public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at the Fulton City Hall Council Chambers located at 18 East Fourth Street. Attendees may come and go as they please at any time from 4:30 to 6 p.m., as there will be no formal presentation. The project team will be on hand to answer questions, provide information about preliminary plans for the improvements, and receive input about the project. The meeting exhibits and more details about the project will be available here: modot.org/projects/route-f-bridge-deck-replacement-over-us-route-54-callaway-county. While there, users may sign up to receive project-specific updates.

Community involvement by commenting, asking questions, and providing input during the in-person meeting and the three week comment period (July 16 - Aug. 6), is essential to help guide the design and construction process. Input can also be submitted online through a form on the project webpage, emailed to CDCR@modot.mo.gov, or mailed to Route F Bridge Deck Replacement over U.S. 54 in Callaway County, c/o MoDOT, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO, 65102. All comments must be received or postmarked by Aug. 6.

MoDOT is committed to providing equal access to this event for all participants. If you need a reasonable accommodation or translation services, please contact MoDOT by Thursday, July 16, by calling 573-522-5178 or by emailing CDCR@modot.mo.gov, so arrangements can be made.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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