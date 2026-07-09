CRMC, DEM designate additional Westerly parcels for conservation and public space

July 8, 2026, WESTERLY – The Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), along with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and Town of Westerly, have designated additional parcels in Westerly for the conservation and coastal public access.

In April 2025 the partners announced that more than seven acres of land at the former Water Wizz site on Winnapaug Pond were placed under a conservation easement with designated public access. Two additional parcels have been purchased, bringing the total to about 10 acres of conservation land connecting to a contiguous 15-acre DEM-managed salt marsh. CRMC and DEM will jointly hold the conservation easement and manage the easement with the Town of Westerly.

Public access will include at least 10 designated parking spots for the public to access the site and Winnapaug Pond, and additional parking will be provided for those with kayaks or small watercraft. The Town will install signage to clearly mark the parking spaces as CRMC public access parking. Three-hour limits will be utilized during peak seasonal timeframes to make parking available to all.

Last year, the CRMC and DEM secured a $2.635 million grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Coastal Zone Management Program. The additional parcels were secured via an additional $1.5 million grant from the same funding source. CRMC is a funding partner for the project and co-recipient of the grant. CRMC, the Town of Westerly, and DEM’s Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NBNERR), The Salt Ponds Coalition, and Save The Bay will continue to collaborate on restoration planning to include re-grading the site, removal of invasive plants and the planting of native vegetation, and stormwater management.

The entire site has been named Winnapaug Pond Public Access and Conservation Area.

“With this new conservation project, the Ocean State will further strengthen our coastline against climate change,” said Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a longtime supporter of the CRMC and champion for Rhode Island’s oceans and coastline. “I’m glad to see this federal investment – made possible by our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – used to restore and protect more of Westerly while broadening shoreline access for residents.”

“The CRMC is honored to again be one of the partners for this second conservation project next to the Sorensen (former Water Wizz) property,” said CRMC Executive Director Jeffrey Willis. “The NOAA funding will allow the project partners to conserve 10 acres of land and add important public access, and these in turn will promote habitat restoration and reduce coastal hazards.”

“The conservation of additional parcels at this coastal property further advances habitat preservation, climate resiliency, and public shoreline access in the area,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “DEM remains grateful for the federal funding support and the collaboration with CRMC, the Town of Westerly, and Save The Bay that have made this project sch a big win for our environment and the community.”

“The Town is very thankful for this partnership with all the agencies involved, as the combined funding allowed us to complete the purchase of this property and allows it to remain public access in perpetuity,” said Westerly Town Manager Shawn Lacey. “I look forward to the next phase of this partnership in developing the parking and restoration plans for this parcel and providing future programs.”

Conceptual rendering of the Sorenson property, as well as two properties recently acquired (indicated by W). Features of interest include areas for habitat restoration, public parking, and access to Winnapaug Pond. (Source: NBNERR)