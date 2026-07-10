DigiTrans Announces DigiTrust Evidence Assistant Is Now Available in ChatGPT

Built using OpenAI’s Apps SDK, DigiTrust helps teams experience customer-safe evidence workflows in ChatGPT using synthetic demo evidence.

DigiTrust Evidence Assistant gives reviewers a safe way to explore evidence-to-assurance workflows in ChatGPT using synthetic demo evidence.” — John Agbekponou, Founder & CEO, DigiTrans LLC

ELKHORN, NE, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiTrans LLC today announced that DigiTrust Evidence Assistant is now available in ChatGPT. Built using OpenAI’s Apps SDK, DigiTrust Evidence Assistant helps prospects, partners, security reviewers, procurement teams, and customer assurance stakeholders experience evidence workflows directly inside ChatGPT.

Users can access DigiTrust Evidence Assistant by opening ChatGPT and searching the Plugin Directory for “DigiTrust Evidence Assistant.”

DigiTrust Evidence Assistant in ChatGPT supports a public demo experience using synthetic evidence only. The app helps users review demo evidence packets, summarize reviewer-safe evidence, generate customer-safe assurance language, review buyer-readiness gaps, compare evidence snapshots, and understand how DigiTrust turns evidence into external-facing assurance outputs.

“Enterprise AI adoption increasingly depends on whether teams can explain, review, and trust the evidence behind AI workflows,” said John Agbekponou, Founder & CEO of DigiTrans LLC. “DigiTrust Evidence Assistant gives reviewers a safe way to experience that evidence-to-assurance workflow in ChatGPT using synthetic demo evidence. It shows how structured evidence packets, buyer-readiness signals, data-minimization notes, and customer-safe summaries can help security and procurement teams evaluate AI workflows without exposing raw customer data, credentials, or production workspace records.”

DigiTrust Evidence Assistant is designed as a public trust surface. The app uses read-only app capabilities and does not expose raw customer data, credentials, secrets, production workspace records, or unredacted source evidence. It is intended to help reviewers understand evidence workflows before moving into DigiTrust’s normal onboarding and customer-specific review process.

The app is available in ChatGPT in North America, Asia, and other global regions where ChatGPT plugins are supported.

About DigiTrans LLC

DigiTrans LLC builds DigiTrust, an AI trust and verification platform that helps teams turn AI workflow evidence into reviewer-ready assurance outputs. DigiTrust is designed for teams that need sensitive AI work to be easier to review, explain, approve, and share with customers, partners, security teams, and procurement stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.digitranshq.com.

Media Contact:

DigiTrans LLC

info@digitranshq.com

https://www.digitranshq.com

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