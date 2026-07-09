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Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 390 East 197th Street Redevelopment (Bronx) Comment Deadline

Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 390 East 197th Street Redevelopment (Bronx) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 10, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41b09bb?reqfrom=share

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 390 East 197th Street Redevelopment, site ID #C203200. This site is located in the City of New York, within the Borough of Bronx, and is located at 390 East 197th Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 10, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:  https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C203200/                                                                       

And at:

New York Public Library – Jerome Park Branch
118 Eames Place
Bronx, NY 10468 

 

Bronx Community Board 7
229-A East 204th Street
Bronx, NY 10458

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Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 390 East 197th Street Redevelopment (Bronx) Comment Deadline

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