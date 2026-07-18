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Family Fun: Stream Adventure - Five Rivers

Saturday, July 18, 1:00–2:30 p.m.

Family Fun: Stream Adventure

Roll up your pants and get ready to explore the cool Vlomankill stream. We will turn over rocks and discover the creatures that live in a stream habitat. Close-toed shoes required and no insect repellant allowed. All ages. Space is limited. Call 518-475-0291 to register by Wednesday, July 15. (GOGO #9)

 

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Family Fun: Stream Adventure - Five Rivers

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