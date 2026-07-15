As Layoffs Surge, The Bridge40 Method Ecosystem & AI Gives Age 40+ New Direction

Serial Entrepreneur Kimberly Nicole Evans Delivers a Timely Ecosystem for Career Professionals Beyond the Paycheck and Without Losing Income or Starting Over

Kimberly Nicole Evans masterfully breaks down the concrete steps needed to strengthen your confidence until it becomes second nature.” — Dorian C. Cockrell

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As corporate layoffs continue to reshape the American workforce and economic uncertainty leaves millions of professionals questioning their futures, Houston-based author and serial entrepreneur Kimberly Nicole Evans is offering a timely and practical solution. An entire ecosystem centered around her book, The Bridge40 Method, gives professionals aged 40 and older a concrete roadmap to transition from corporate employment to entrepreneurship without sacrificing the financial security they have spent decades building.With mid-year layoffs hitting industries from technology to finance, professionals over 40 are among the most vulnerable and the least served by conventional career advice. The Bridge40 Method was written specifically for this generation of professionals who have the experience, drive, and wisdom to build something of their own but lack a clear, financially responsible path."Millions of professionals over 40 are sitting in corporate jobs they've outgrown, not because they lack ambition, but because they fear losing the income stability they've worked so hard to achieve," said Evans. "The Bridge40 Method is the framework I wish I had — it meets people exactly where they are and walks them across that bridge step by step."Unlike generic entrepreneurship books that assume readers are starting from zero, The Bridge40 Method acknowledges the unique position of the 40+ professional — someone with real financial obligations, established careers, and everything to lose. Evans breaks down the transition into actionable stages that build confidence, financial resilience, and entrepreneurial momentum simultaneously.Early readers are already reporting transformative results. "Exactly what I needed to design my future," said Dorian C. Cockrell. "This book completely shifted how I view wealth and growth. Kimberly Nicole Evans masterfully breaks down the concrete steps needed to strengthen your confidence until it becomes second nature. It didn't just give me practical financial tools, but also the internal drive to retire exactly on my own terms."Beyond the book, Evans has built a complete Bridge40 ecosystem to support readers through their transition. The ST360 app, available on iOS and Android, provides ongoing tools and guidance, while for maximum flexibility the digital Bridge40 Method Course includes a ChatGPT AI Companion giving professionals 40+ access to personalized coaching and support at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey. Small group virtual Masterminds are offered by invitation, and/or by scheduling a free 15-minute information session. Evans realizes that while digital and AI learning is great for many — some want interaction with a live coach and interaction with others who are choosing a similar path.The Bridge40 Method is available now on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble online. The ST360 app is available for free download on iOS and Android. For media inquiries, speaking engagements, course information, or interview requests, visit www.SeismicTransformations.com About Kimberly Nicole EvansKimberly Nicole Evans is a Houston-based author and serial entrepreneur dedicated to empowering professionals 40 and older to transition from corporate dependency to entrepreneurial freedom without losing financial security. Beyond her book, Evans has developed the ST360 app and the Bridge40 Method Course complete with a ChatGPT AI Companion creating a full ecosystem that supports professionals at every stage of their Bridge40 journey.

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