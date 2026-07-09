Utah Board of Higher Education Streamlines Program Review and Increases Systemwide Collaboration

The Utah Board of Higher Education today established a task force to review the Systemwide Program Plan, a compilation of proposed new programs for all 16 Utah System of Higher Education institutions. The task force will present recommendations for new program collaboration and integration statewide in the board’s next meeting on Sept. 9.

“Utah colleges and universities don’t operate in silos,” Board Vice Chair Jon Cox said. “When institutions collaborate early, we can avoid duplication, build partnerships, and make sure every new program serves our students, Utah’s economy, and its taxpayers. That’s how we steer the entire system forward, not just one institution at a time.”

For example, assessment of the current Systemwide Program Plan identified emerging trade programs to address state workforce needs in the Nuclear and Energy Sector as well as AI Product Development.

“Annual program planning is a critical part of the Board’s program governance and oversight responsibilities, which also include program approval and program review,” said TJ Bliss, Utah System of Higher Education Associate Commissioner for Academic Affairs. “This consolidated system program plan will help the Board prevent unnecessary duplication across academic education and technical colleges and identify opportunities for collaboration that will help maximize the value of Utah’s investment in public higher education.”

Once the Board reviews task force recommendations and approves the Systemwide Program Plan, boards of trustees from individual institutions can vote to accept new programs listed in the final systemwide plan. In addition, existing programs at all institutions undergo statutorily required and rigorous quality evaluations every five to seven years to ensure academic excellence in accordance with Utah Board of Higher Education Policy R411.