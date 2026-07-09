Utah Board of Higher Education Announces Regional Framework to Improve College Access, Affordability and Quality

The Utah Board of Higher Education (UBHE) today introduced a regional framework designed to better align the state’s public colleges and universities. Authorized by House Bill 352 (Higher Education Alignment) from the 2026 General Session, the strategic approach organizes the state’s higher education system into five regions. This cooperative setup allows institutions to better share resources, form groundbreaking partnerships in academic programs and research, expand educational opportunities in rural communities, and make it easier for students to transfer seamlessly within the system.

The forward-looking model groups Utah’s colleges and universities into distinct regions comprised of two to four institutions with differing but complementary missions, roles and strengths. This structure ensures that institutions stay deeply connected to their local communities while collaborating as a single state system. Instead of focusing solely on enrollment growth or mission expansion, success under this new structure will be measured by how effectively each school fulfills its specific purpose and contributes to the overall strength of Utah higher education.

“This regional framework marks a milestone in our pursuit to support a smooth, affordable and collaborative public higher education system,” said Aaron Skonnard, USHE Board Member. “Improving coordination and partnership between technical colleges, community colleges and four-year and research universities helps ensure that a student’s hard work and personal investment easily translates into stackable certificates and transferable credits without the administrative hurdles of the past. Ultimately, this realignment means that our collective value as a unified system is far greater than what any single institution can accomplish alone.”

The new framework maximizes the impact of state funding and reduces duplicate spending through shared administrative services and the joint use of campus facilities. Additionally, it protects and expands vibrant, in-person learning across rural Utah, ensuring that local degree and certificate programs match the specific workforce needs of regional economies.

“We already see the power of this model in places like Weber State University, Ogden-Weber Technical College and Davis Technical College in the Wasatch Northern Region and Utah Valley University, Mountainland Technical College and Snow College in the Wasatch Southern Region,” said Commissioner Geoff Landward. “By formalizing regional ecosystems, we’re bridging the gap between technical certificates, associate degrees and bachelor’s degree pathways.”

Initial implementation will focus on integrating admissions, advising and program planning to make earning credentials within the system streamlined and simple. Over time, the framework will enable innovative joint degree programs, research partnerships and regional centers of excellence to navigate an evolving higher education landscape.

The graphic depicts the new regional framework.