Hurlburt releases VR training for air traffic controllers

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. - The 1st Special Operations Wing introduced virtual reality air traffic control simulator training, June 9, 2026, marking a significant shift in how Air Force Special Operations Command prepares controllers.

The goal for the new VR equipment is to reduce time spent in upgrade training, close proficiency gaps and maintain mission readiness capabilities across AFSOC.

“Scaling these VR learning environment capabilities AFSOC-wide will undoubtedly produce more resilient, self-correcting controllers,” said the ATC training and standardization noncommissioned officer in charge. “This early testing enhances the 1st SOW’s mission readiness with increased agility, enabling our controllers to master new procedures and terminology well before the real-world changes take effect.”

The VR system provides controllers with a high-definition view of the airfield and can replicate dynamic weather changes, low visibility scenarios and emergency situations.

“VR equipment bridges a critical gap in spatial awareness and operational fluidity,” said the NCOIC. “It fully immerses trainees in a realistic environment with a true 360-degree field of view, allowing trainees to naturally scan the airspace by turning their heads, freeing their hands to simultaneously perform other required tasks.”

The VR simulation system accelerates upgrade training by allowing Airmen to repeatedly practice realistic scenarios without relying on live airfield operations. This exposure fills fundamental gaps, building operational confidence among Airmen.

“In the future, trainees will have the ability to independently run an exercise when the trainer is unable to step away from operational duties,” said an ATC Airman directly attached to the training curriculum. “It allows for more flexibility on when training can be accomplished when real-life scenarios are not readily available.”

The technology also changes how controllers learn, shifting training from passive observation to active participation. The immersive environment helps trainees develop technical proficiency while giving supervisors a new tool to evaluate performance.

“The VR simulation allows trainers to observe how trainees react to realistic scenarios and identify areas for improvement,” said an ATC apprentice. “As a Senior Airman looking toward a future as a staff sergeant and supervisor, I can use this technology to help trainees develop confidence and decision-making skills in a safe training environment.”

With this initiative, the 1st SOW aims to directly enhance mission readiness by training highly proficient controllers faster and with greater operational adaptability. It serves as a blueprint for a modernized standard of ATC training across AFSOC, potentially shaping how all wings under the major command conduct airspace combat power.