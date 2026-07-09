192nd feeds the troops

SALINAS, Puerto Rico – The sun had barely risen over Camp Santiago Joint Training Center when U.S. Soldiers from the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon were already at work.

Inside the mobile kitchen trailer, humid vapor of boiling hot water rises through the air, the sound of sizzling grills and clattering pans echoed while culinary specialists prepare breakfast for hundreds of Soldiers of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard participating in annual training. While most troops were beginning their days these Soldiers had been already awake for hours.

“For the culinary specialists of the 192nd, every meal represents more than nourishment, it represents support, discipline, and mission accomplishment,” said Staff Sgt. Danny Capacetti, culinary specialist noncommissioned officer for the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon.

Field feeding operations are a critical component of sustaining combat readiness, ensuring Soldiers receive the nutrition necessary to maintain physical performance, focus, and morale throughout demanding training exercises.

“Puerto Rico Army National Guard culinary specialists are the backbone of the mission, rising before dawn to prepare and serve meals under intense heat, demanding conditions and unforgiving timelines driven by one purpose: to deliver quality food and support to every Soldier they serve,” said Capacetti.

Beyond preparing meals, the platoon uses annual training as an opportunity to sharpen skills, improve efficiency and mentor the next generation of culinary specialists.

“Reserved knowledge is stagnant power and shared knowledge is multiplied power,” said Capacetti.

That philosophy of leadership and development continues to shape the platoon’s culture, reinforcing the importance of teamwork, adaptability and professionalism in every operation.

That same mindset echoed during the annual training welcome ceremony, where leaders reminded Soldiers of the importance of returning to the fundamentals. In his remarks, Lt. Col Erroll Colón, commander of the 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, challenged troops to refocus on the essential warrior tasks and technical skills that define military readiness, stressing that over time Soldiers can become consumed by routine and lose sight of core skills that build disciplined and capable warfighters.

“Let's become an agent of change,” said Colón emphasizing the leadership and roots of going back to the basics of what a Soldier does.

As annual training continues, the Soldiers of the 192nd Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon remain committed to their mission, sustaining the force one meal at a time, proving that behind every successful operation is a team working long before sunrise.