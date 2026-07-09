Voter Registration Deadline Nears for 2026 Primary Election

For Immediate Release Thursday, July 9, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Less than one week remains before the July 14 deadline for Sedgwick County residents to register to vote or update their information ahead of the 2026 Primary Election.

To cast a ballot in the Primary Election, a person must be:

A citizen of the United States

A resident of Sedgwick County

At least 18 years old by Primary Election Day on August 4

Registered to vote by July 14, 2026

Online voter registration applications are available at: Welcome - Kansas Online Voter Registration (ks.gov). Citizens can also register by mail or in person at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 3639 N. Comotara St. in Wichita. Citizens must verify they have a valid driver’s license or a non-driver’s identification card.

Voters who have already registered need to update their information on record if they have moved or changed their name. Voters can check their registration status at Kansas Secretary of State | VoterView (voteks.org) .