Injured Hiker, Arethusa Falls Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 9, 2026

Harts Location, NH – On Wednesday, July 8, at 2:40 p.m., 911 received a call regarding an injured hiker on the Arethusa Falls Trail. The hiker was identified as Maureen Danahy, 57-years-old, from Louisville, KY. Danahy was hiking with her family when she fell, injuring her ankle. She was unable to bear weight and could not walk so 911 was called for assistance.

New Hampshire Fish and Game along with Bartlett-Jackson EMS and members of Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR) responded to the call. Danahy was assessed, stabilized, and carried to the trail-head parking lot arriving at 6:05 p.m. She was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.