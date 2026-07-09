Nine N.C. counties in exceptional drought as statewide drought continues

Localized heavier rainfall in parts of North Carolina may help alleviate demand for water for irrigation or other uses but did not lead to substantial improvements in the state’s drought conditions.

According to the classifications released by the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council on Thursday, nine counties around the Triangle and eastern Triad remain in exceptional drought, the highest drought classification. Brunswick County is also classified as experiencing exceptional drought. Another 46 counties are in extreme drought, 31counties are in severe drought and 14 counties are in moderate drought.

“Parts of the Triangle saw more than 4 inches of rain or more this past week, but to substantially improve our drinking water supplies, it has to rain upstream of the reservoirs,” said Linwood Peele, supervisor of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources Water Supply Planning Branch. “It matters where the rain falls, and how fast it falls. The rain helped conditions here, but we need the lakes and reservoirs to fill back up, the groundwater and aquifers replenished and soil moisture restored.”

Parts of North Carolina, including areas around Raleigh and Charlotte, saw 4 to 5 inches of precipitation in a seven-day period, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but other parts of the state recorded none, or less than a tenth of an inch. Reservoirs around the state remain below normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“It does help when we have rainfall like this, it helps because people don’t need to use as much water for irrigation or outdoor water use,” Peele said. “But to really help, we need those reservoirs to refill, and that will take time. We’re in a huge deficit.”

Rainfall totals are down more than 23 inches in Wilmington, more than 22 inches in Boone and more than 15 inches in Raleigh compared with historical averages for the same period, according to the NC State Climate Office. Streamflow and groundwater levels continue to stay below normal or at record lows in parts of the state.

For counties in exceptional or extreme drought conditions, or D4 and D3 classifications, water systems are advised to follow their Water Shortage Response Plans and adhere to water use reduction measures. Systems must report weekly water use and conservation status online at the DWR’s Water Use Reporting website. The public should check with their local water supply system for any information on water use restrictions that may be in place.

“If a water system is asking people to cut back on non-essential water use, they should listen,” Peele said. “The more people do it, the longer the water should last. This is something we have to conserve our way out of.”

DMAC is a collaboration of drought experts from various government agencies in North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina, and organized by DWR. DMAC members meet weekly and submit their drought condition recommendations to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Drought Mitigation Center for updates to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a map of the nation’s drought conditions. DMAC’s drought map is updated weekly on Thursdays, based on conditions through the previous Tuesday. To view North Carolina’s drought map, visit www.ncdrought.org.

To learn more, visit our drought education page.