2026 Rose-Hulman Grads Launch Multi-Axis 3D Printing Startup

As a 3D printer's nozzle moves along its print bed, it constructs, layer by layer, projects out of thin air. As Rose-Hulman students move through their education, they construct, layer by layer and opportunity by opportunity, innovation and entrepreneurship. For 2026 graduates Philip Pounds, Alex Stedman, and Alex Yim, the two processes are remarkably similar.

While still students at Rose-Hulman, Pounds and Stedman founded Unlayered, a startup pioneering multi-axis 3D printers. Now, as they develop the company full time, their revolutionary approach to 3D printing seeks to make it as accessible and simple as possible.

"The overarching North Star of the company is to build the best, most automated 3D printers that can basically manufacture anything," said Pounds, a mechanical engineering graduate.

Stedman, a computer engineering graduate, agreed, emphasizing that the team asked themselves, "What technology removes barriers to 3D printing the fastest?"

Traditionally, 3D printing irregularly shaped objects has required columns of layered filament to support any overhanging pieces. These supports then must be manually removed from the finished print, a tedious process that creates plastic waste, damages the quality of the print, and can lead to injury for the creator.

The nozzle on an Unlayered printer, however, can rotate around five different axes, enabling it to print freestanding structures with absolutely no supports.

"You can get better surface finishes on your parts so they're smoother. You can get higher strength of your parts, so they behave more like an injection of a traditional plastic part. You can save material on support structures," said Stedman.