Public survey open for Black Jack Battlefield planning effort

An advisory board is seeking public input on Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park, a nationally significant site tied to the events of “Bleeding Kansas” and widely recognized as a precursor to the Civil War.

The 38-acre property, located at 163 E. 2000th Road near Baldwin City, includes the historic Robert Hall Pearson farmhouse, nature trails, Captain’s Creek, restored prairie, picnic areas and sugar maple grove. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.

In November 2025, Baldwin City and Douglas County signed a joint ownership agreement to ensure long-term preservation and management of the property.

The two entities established a seven-member advisory board to develop a vision and goals for the property. Douglas County Heritage Conservation Coordinator Kaitlyn Ammerlaan serves as staff liaison to support the board’s work.

Ammerlaan said survey feedback will help guide planning and stewardship efforts for the site.

“We hope community members will take time to share their thoughts,” she said. “Public input is essential as we work to protect this historic site and plan for its future.”

The survey, available at https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/VQwAWq5xzi, is open through Aug. 30 and can also be found on the Heritage Conservation Council's webpage at https://www.dgcoks.gov/hcc.