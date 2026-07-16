deFacto Launches 'The deFacto Challenge' to Solve Planning Problems

Organizations can submit real planning challenges at https://defactoglobal.com/the-defacto-challenge/; deFacto will address your toughest planning challenges.

Finance and operations leaders consistently tell us the same thing: the problem is not a lack of effort. The problem is that their planning tools cannot keep pace with the needs of the business.” — Bob Bedard, CEO, deFacto Global

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- deFacto Global announced the launch of The deFacto Challenge, a new initiative designed to expose and solve the complex planning problems that continue to compromise decision-making across finance, operations, and strategy teams.The initiative invites organizations to submit their most difficult planning challenges, such as forecasting, financial reporting, demand planning, profitability analysis, complex calculations, business modeling, scenario analysis, or anything else at defacto.com/challenge. deFacto will select high-impact submissions and demonstrate, at no cost, how deFacto Integrated Business Planning resolves those specific challenges.“Finance and operations leaders consistently tell us the same thing: the problem is not a lack of effort. The problem is that their planning tools cannot keep pace with the needs of the business,” said Bob Bedard, CEO of deFacto Global. “The deFacto Challenge gives organizations an opportunity to bring forward the planning problems they have struggled to solve and see what is possible when finance and operations work from a unified planning model.”The selected submissions will be published to provide practical examples of deFacto Integrated Business Planning in action. Scenarios may include:- High-volume financial and operational modeling- Human capital planning and forecasting- Cross-functional forecasting and scenario analysis- Supply chain and workforce planning- Profitability and margin optimization- Multi-entity and multi-dimensional planning challenges- Strategic modeling related to acquisitions, expansion, or restructuringAccording to BPM Partners research, organizations continue to struggle with planning processes that are labor-intensive, slow, and difficult to adapt to changing business conditions. The deFacto platform was designed specifically to address these challenges through a unified, Microsoft-native planning environment that connects finance and operations in real time.The initiative builds on deFacto’s recognition in the BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix, where the company was identified as the #1 rated performance management vendor across every competitor with strengths in financial and operational planning, scalability, flexibility, usability, seif-service and overall customer satisfaction- Organizations often turn to deFacto when they need to:- Perform complex, high-volume financial calculations at scale- Connect operational and financial planning in one environment- Run real-time scenario analysis across departments- Extend planning participation using familiar Excel and Power BI experiences- Reduce dependency on disconnected spreadsheets and manual reconciliationUnlike traditional planning systems that force organizations into rigid workflows or IT-heavy implementations, deFacto enables business users to model and adapt planning processes without sacrificing governance or scalability. The platform orchestrates planning and decision making across an organization. It empowers every manager to participate in planning, using the tools they use every day, including Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Azure, and Fabric.“The deFacto Challenge is ultimately about proving a simple idea,” Bedard added. “As planning complexity rises, organizations should look beyond the tools that are holding them back from achieving optimal performance. The platform should rise to meet those challenges.”About deFacto Global:deFacto Global is a leader in enterprise quality, intelligent Business Performance Management software, empowering organizations to optimize business performance. The deFacto platform orchestrates planning and decision-making across the business, aligning financial and operational outcomes with strategic priorities.From middle-market companies to globally recognized brands, organizations trust deFacto to support mission-critical planning and navigate dynamic market conditions. Our practical approach to AI ensures innovation without compromising data integrity or security—never putting customer information at risk.deFacto’s platform embeds AI directly into workflows to streamline processes, eliminate complexity, and drive performance at every level of the organization. Supporting customers and partners worldwide, deFacto enables the transformation of disconnected processes into a unified, agile planning framework.Founded by experts in business performance management, deFacto combines deep domain expertise with a commitment to practical, results-driven innovation.Learn more at www.deFactoGlobal.com or Submit a Challenge

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