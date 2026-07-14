Canvs AI Expands AI Text & Feedback Analytics Engine with Deeper & Smarter Analysis and Automated Executive Reporting

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CanvsIQ analyzes datasets of any size, including those with millions of responses, connects directly to public LLMs and automatically generates presentations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canvs AI , the enterprise text and customer feedback analytics platform used by Fortune 500 brands to analyze customer feedback, today announced an expansion of its AI capabilities: CanvsIQ , built on a decade of training across millions of customer voices to deliver trustworthy, decision-ready answers, is now enhanced with deeper analytical logic, the ability to generate automated executive reporting, and broader accessibility across major AI models.Smarter: Analysis at Any ScaleEnterprise teams can now analyze feedback datasets of any size, including those with millions of open-ended responses in a single analysis. CanvsIQ, Canvs AI's agentic AI insights companion, does not process raw text directly; instead, it reasons over Canvs's structured analysis - coded themes, emotion scores, topics, and filters- maintaining context across datasets and survey waves. This removes both dataset size and output consistency as limiting factors. General-purpose AI models begin each session without prior context and can produce different conclusions depending on how a question is phrased. CanvsIQ's findings are anchored in Canvs's proprietary 42-emotion taxonomy, and refined over more than a decade of enterprise deployment.Accessible: Available Within Existing Enterprise AI ToolsAuthorized users can query CanvsIQ directly from within Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or Microsoft Copilot, receiving responses grounded in verified data and supported by quotations retrieved directly from the source dataset. This is made possible by the new Canvs MCP connector, which allows CanvsIQ to operate inside a customer's existing AI environment. This addresses a limitation that general-purpose AI models operating on their own can produce inconsistent conclusions depending on how a question is framed; queried through Canvs, the same models return findings grounded in Canvs's verified analysis. Because the connector is model-agnostic, it functions across whichever AI platform an enterprise has already deployed, without requiring adoption of a new one.Shareable: Automated Executive ReportingCanvsIQ can now generate a stakeholder-ready presentation directly from its findings, without manual preparation. The new CanvsIQ Executive Brief produces this output automatically; every quotation and figure included is drawn directly from, and verifiable against, the source dataset. The Executive Brief is the first output of Canvs Reporting Intelligence, an engine intended to support additional reporting formats in future releases."This release is a milestone. It's one engine that gets more capable every time we point it somewhere new. Enterprises don't have a data problem - they have a last-mile problem: turning analysis into something a leader can act on today, not next week," said Alex Kombos, CEO of Canvs AI. "CanvsIQ got smarter, met people where they already work, and now hands them the finished deliverable. We're just getting started on how far that reasoning can go- into every domain where understanding what people are actually saying is the difference between a good decision and a costly one, including industries where the margin for error isn't measured in customer feelings, but in hundreds of millions of dollars, won or lost."CanvsIQ's expanded capability is available now to all Canvs AI customers. The MCP connector is available today across Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot; setup requires a Canvs access token, provisioned through a customer's Canvs sales or customer success representative. The CanvsIQ Executive Brief is rolling out to customers this summer.About Canvs AICanvs AI is an enterprise platform that analyzes human feedback- survey responses, reviews, transcripts, and related data - to produce consistent, actionable insight and reporting through its AI insights engine, CanvsIQ. Built on a proprietary 42-emotion taxonomy and refined over more than a decade of deployment, Canvs AI serves Fortune 500 clients across healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, financial services, and consumer packaged goods, with the same underlying engine being extended to additional domains. Learn more at canvs.ai.

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