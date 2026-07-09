419th Mission Support Group Welcomes New Commander

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — The 419th Mission Support Group held a change of command ceremony Sunday, June 7, at 9 a.m. in Hangar 37, where Col. Robert W. Hamilton assumed command from Col. Gregory M. Kuzma. Col. Bradley K. Klemesrud, 419th Fighter Wing commander, presided over the event.

Kuzma, who led the group through a period of significant operational demand, praised the Airmen of the 419th for their readiness and impact. “The 419th does not simply ‘support’ combat power — we generate it, protect it, sustain it, move it, defend it, and make it possible,” he said. “When the nation calls, the 419th will be ready to walk out the door. And that’s why I can say with absolute confidence: you are the blueprint for what the Air Force Reserve must become.”

Hamilton, stepping into the role, challenged the group to stay focused on the mission and the future fight. “To every Griffin, put your shoulder to the wheel. Lean into the mission. Take care of one another,” he said. “Prepare yourselves mentally, physically, and professionally for the future fight. Because the next few years matter — big time. The nation expects us to stand and deliver. I have absolute confidence that the 419th Mission Support Group will rise to the challenge.”

The ceremony marked a symbolic passing of responsibility, honoring the service of the outgoing commander while welcoming the leadership of the incoming one.