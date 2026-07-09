317th AW changes command from Col. Justin Diehl to Col. Christopher Welch

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- U.S. Air Force Col. Chris Welch assumed command of the 317th Airlift Wing during a change of command ceremony, July 8, 2026, bringing new leadership to the C-130J Super Hercules mission at Dyess.

Welch, previously the 19th Operations Group commander at Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, took command of the wing from Col. Justin Diehl during a ceremony presided over by U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Charles Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander.

Bolton praised the wing’s recent accomplishments under Diehl’s command, highlighting the wing’s ability to execute increasingly complex C-130J operations in both Middle East and Pacific areas-of-responsibility simultaneously.

“Justin, you’ve pushed your Airmen to always be ready to execute the mission and created a capable, professional team that will continue to serve our Air Force with distinction,” Bolton said. "Chris, you have some big shoes to fill, but I’m confident that you will continue to build on the momentum Justin set and take this unit to the next level. Know that you have the steadfast support of the entire Eighteenth Air Force team as you embody my command philosophy to ‘make it happen, make it better, make it last.’ You are now part of the next chapter in the Eighteenth Air Force's legacy of excellence.”

Welch is a senior pilot with over 3,300 flight hours in the KC-10A Extender and C-130J, including 1,300 combat hours across multiple operations. Commissioned in 2002, his 24-year career spans diverse leadership roles at the squadron, group, wing and headquarters levels, including executive assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander United States European Command.

As the 317th AW commander, Welch will lead the world's largest fleet of C-130J, projecting rapid, tactical global mobility in contested environments while embodying the unit's historic motto, "I Gain by Hazard.”

In his first address to the wing, Welch emphasized trust, stewardship and teamwork as the foundation of his command philosophy while recognizing the legacy of the unit and thanking his family and predecessors.

“Today is a day of ceremony and tradition, but more importantly, today is about stewardship,” said Welch. “The 317th mission was carried by exceptional leaders before me, and long after my time will continue to be carried by others. For a short season, I have the privilege, and more importantly, the responsibility of serving as this wing's steward.”

Returning to Dyess after two decades, Welch framed command as an entrusted responsibility, urging Airmen to advance the wing's enduring mission together with shared commitment.

“All the roads each of us has traveled lead to this moment, different hometowns, different paths, different experiences, but from this day forward, our story is shared,” said Welch. “One team, one mission. We depend on one another, and we succeed together. How we begin matters, and we begin with trust. I look forward to meeting you, learning from you, serving alongside you, and writing our next chapter together."

In his outgoing address, Diehl focused on operational milestones, thanking the entire team for elevating the wing's success and maintaining a constant state of global readiness.

“When I took command, I asked you to embrace the ‘We’re Going’ mindset and not only did you embrace it, you embodied it,” said Diehl. “You are the fastest and most capable wing in all Air Mobility Command. I’m so proud of all of you for the bar you have set for everyone in the Air Force to strive towards. You embrace that we have no choice but to be the number one air force in the world. We can never be number two – not a single day.”

Throughout his remarks, Diehl emphasized that the wing’s success relied equally on its Airmen's performance, family resilience and community support through demanding missions and repeated deployments.

“I’m proud to have been your commander and be your teammate while flying and sweating alongside you,” said Diehl. “I want you all to know I was always green across the board and ready to go at a moment’s notice, right by your side. And in the end, Valorie and I left everything we have on the field.”

Diehl leaves Dyess to become Air Mobility Command’s deputy director of operations and nuclear integration at Scott AFB, Illinois.