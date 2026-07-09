Oak Forest Robotics CEO, Gabriel Dean Roberts Publishes 'The Physics of Privacy,' Introducing 'Estate Intelligence'

Gabriel Dean Roberts, CEO of Oak Forest Robotics & Author of The Physics of Privacy

Oak Forest Robotics CEO, Gabriel Dean Roberts Publishes "The Physics of Privacy,"; confronting Digital Totalitarianism

Most surveillance books leave you hopeless. This one refuses to.” — Gabriel Dean Roberts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gabriel Dean Roberts, MA — roboticist, artist, and founder of Oak Forest Robotics, has published The Physics of Privacy : The Case for Autonomy in the Age of Digital Totalitarianism, a book that reframes the defining question of the AI era: not whether we can trust the companies watching us, but whether we can build a world in which they physically cannot."Privacy isn't a policy we lost. It's physics we can rebuild, enforced by architecture rather than promises," says Roberts. "Most surveillance books leave you hopeless. This one refuses to."Moving, in his words, "from Foucault to firmware in the same breath," the book is equal parts manifesto, consciousness study, and field guide to reclaiming autonomy. At its center is a term Roberts introduces to the field: Estate Intelligence , a sovereign, on-premises class of artificial intelligence that serves a household or estate with total privacy, running on the owner's own hardware, with no cloud dependency and nothing ever leaving the home. For readers of Shoshana Zuboff's The Age of Surveillance Capitalism and the work of Edward Snowden, but with a builder's hands and an artist's eye, The Physics of Privacy is both a confrontation and a blueprint."People aren't paranoid, they're being picked clean, ten thousand times a day," says Roberts. "This is the first book that tells you what to actually do about it."Roberts brings an unusual vantage to the subject. He holds a Master of Interdisciplinary Arts from the University of Washington, studied business through Harvard Business School Online, and has completed advanced robotics coursework at Northwestern University and the University of Michigan. As an artist and photographer, his work has appeared in Vogue and VICE and been exhibited in the New York art scene in Soho and Chelsea.The Physics of Privacy is available now on Amazon in Kindle, paperback ($14.99), and hardcover ($24.99) editions.About Oak Forest Robotics Oak Forest Robotics is a private robotics atelier building sovereign, privacy-first artificial intelligence for the home and estate — systems engineered so that the people who own them are the only ones who can reach them. Learn more at oakforest.co.

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