FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 9, 2026

Albuquerque meat processor expands, adding 10 jobs

ALBUQUERQUE — No Bull Prime Meats, a Northeast Albuquerque meat processing company that sources livestock from its ranch in McIntosh, is expanding operations with assistance from an economic development grant that will help create jobs, increase processing capacity, and strengthen New Mexico’s local food supply chain.

The expansion is supported through the New Mexico Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) fund, with the state providing $75,000 and the city providing $25,000. The project is expected to create 10 new full-time jobs and generate more than $9 million in economic impact over the next decade.

The expansion will add cold and dry storage space, upgrade HVAC systems and bring in new equipment — including three walk-in freezers, a blast chiller, vacuum-packing systems and a walk-in smoker. These investments will allow the company to process more products while meeting growing customer demand.

“This expansion supports a homegrown company that is raising, processing and selling high-quality products all from New Mexico,” said Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Rob Black. “Investments like this grow local jobs and keep more dollars circulating in our communities.”

“We’re committed to helping Albuquerque businesses of all sizes succeed,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “No Bull Prime Meats is a great example of a local company creating jobs, investing in its community and growing right here in Albuquerque.”

No Bull Prime Meats raises all its livestock in New Mexico under certified all-natural standards, with no antibiotics and strict feed requirements. The company processes and sells dry-aged prime beef, pork, lamb, goat, bison and poultry at its retail location in Albuquerque’s North Valley.

With the new space and equipment, No Bull Prime Meats plans to hire more butchers and meat processors. Employees receive hands-on training, continuing a tradition of craftsmanship that has helped build the company’s reputation for quality.

“This project allows us to grow our capacity while staying true to our roots — raising and producing high-quality meats right here in New Mexico,” said Brett Rizzi, owner of No Bull Prime Meats. “We’re proud to invest in our team, our craft, and our community.”

No Bull Prime Meats offers competitive benefits, covering 80% of medical and dental insurance costs for employees and their families.

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Media Contacts:

Chris Chaffin, Economic Development New Mexico

chris.chaffin@edd.nm.gov

(505) 490-7962

Sara Mannal, City of Albuquerque

smannal@cabq.gov

(505) 768-3730