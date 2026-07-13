Securin, a cybersecurity company, is expanding its Albuquerque operations with support from the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, creating 93 new high-wage jobs as demand for its cyber defense services continues to grow.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 13, 2026

Cyber company expands Albuquerque operations, creating 93 new jobs

ALBUQUERQUE — Securin, a cybersecurity company, is expanding its Albuquerque operations with support from the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque, creating 93 new high-wage jobs as demand for its cyber defense services continues to grow.

Founded in Albuquerque, Securin is renovating its new facility and will soon relocate all operations from its existing 3,000-square-foot uptown office to a new 13,000-square-foot building in the North Valley area. The move reflects both the company’s immediate operational needs and its long-term commitment to New Mexico. By growing locally, Securin will deepen its investment in the state’s workforce and create additional opportunities for cybersecurity professionals, engineers, analysts and business operations staff.

The project is expected to create 93 new high-quality jobs with an average annual salary of approximately $71,000, further strengthening New Mexico’s growing cybersecurity sector while generating additional economic activity throughout the Albuquerque region.

The State’s Economic Development Department (EDNM) has pledged $250,000 in LEDA assistance, with an additional $100,000 in LEDA support from the City of Albuquerque, to help facilitate the company’s expansion.

Securin has grown into a global company. It serves enterprises, government agencies, school districts, hospitals, utilities and critical infrastructure organizations to find security risks, test their defenses and stay ahead of cyber threats.

“We love to see local companies succeed in New Mexico — and Securin demonstrates that companies can launch, scale and thrive here while competing on a global stage,” said EDNM Secretary Rob Black. “By supporting this expansion, we’re helping an innovative company hire more staff, strengthen our technology ecosystem, and create career opportunities that keep talented professionals here in our state.”

“Long before Securin, my work in adversarial security started in the labs at New Mexico Tech — that’s where I learned that real resilience only comes from testing something as hard as an attacker would,” said Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, CEO of Securin. “I’ve always believed New Mexico could be a serious hub for both cybersecurity and AI talent, and this expansion proves it. We’re creating high-wage jobs, training the next generation of security and AI professionals, and proving that world-class, offensive-grade security validation — powered by AI — can be built right here.”

“Cybersecurity is one of Albuquerque’s fastest-growing industries, and Securin is a big part of that,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “This investment means more jobs, more opportunity, and another local success story that’s making a global impact.”

“Helping local companies grow is one of the smartest investments we can make,” said Albuquerque Economic Development Director Max Gruner. “Securin is creating high-quality jobs, expanding a homegrown business, and strengthening Albuquerque’s position as a leader in cybersecurity.”

“Congratulations to the entire Securin team on this exciting expansion,” said Chad Matheson, President and CEO of Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance. “Seeing a homegrown New Mexico company create high-quality jobs while growing its global impact is a win for our entire region and state. We’re grateful to our partners at the State of New Mexico and the City of Albuquerque and remain committed to supporting another New Mexico success story.”

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Media Contacts:

Chris Chaffin, Economic Development New Mexico

chris.chaffin@edd.nm.gov

(505) 490-7962

Sara Mannal, City of Albuquerque

smannal@cabq.gov

(505) 768-3730