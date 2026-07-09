JBA welcomes new 316th Wing and installation commander

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. - U.S. Air Force Col. Karl W. Seekamp assumed command of the 316th Wing and installation from Col. Jun S. Oh during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, July 8, 2026.

The ceremony symbolized the formal transfer of authority from one commander to another. It was presided over by Maj. Gen. Neil R. Richardson, the Air Force District of Washington and 320th Air Expeditionary Wing commander,transferring command from Oh to Seekamp in front of service members, civilians, local community leaders, family members and senior military leaders.

Previously, Seekamp was the Deputy Commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

“I'm incredibly honored to be here today, and incredibly grateful for this opportunity to lead the men and women of America's airfield,” said Seekamp.

In his farewell remarks, Oh emphasized gratitude for his time spent at Andrews, speaking about the importance of the wing’s mission and members.

“Looking back, I am simply in awe of what this wing and base has accomplished, supporting critical missions on both the national and global stage,” said Oh. “You have consistently demonstrated why this is America's airfield. Your hard work culminated in winning the Commander in Chief Installation Excellence Award, a direct reflection of the grit, the dedication and commitment of every single one of you.”

Oh also reflected on the teamwork of the base’s total force Airmen and civilians who execute the mission every day.

“I simply have the privilege of having a front row seat to your greatness,” Oh said. “Everything we achieved on this base is a massive team effort. Joint Base Andrews is a complex environment, and we are so integrated that we rely on each other daily to execute our mission.”

Seekamp will lead the 316th Wing in providing security, personnel, contracting, finance and infrastructure support to five wings, three headquarters and over 80 tenant organizations, 148 geographically separated units, and thousands of personnel in the National Capital Region and around the world.

The 316th Wingalso provides vital security and support to the world’s highest visibility flightline, known as “America’s Airfield,” enabling airpower, diplomacy and contingency operations in the nation’s capital and across the world.

“I will challenge our organization and our people to expand their own world and discover new strength and capability,” said Seekamp. “In closing, I'm extraordinarily honored to command the 316th, I'm excited about where we're headed, and I'm ready to get to work.”