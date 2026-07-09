ARTRANS’ Ironclad Brigade changes commanders, cases colors

The 596th Transportation Surface Brigade, known as the “Ironclad” Brigade, marked a historic milestone at Military Ocean Terminal Sunny Point (MOTSU) with a dual change of command and colors casing ceremony on July 2, 2026.

During the event, Col. Russ Henry relinquished command of the brigade to Col. Tony Coffey. Concurrently, the brigade’s subordinate unit, the 832nd Transportation Battalion, located at MOTSU, held its own change of command as Lt. Col. Jennifer Dembeck passed the battalion colors to Lt. Col. William Goetz.

The ceremony was officiated by Maj. Gen. Curtis, commander of U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS).

The ceremony took place in Coastal North Carolina in front of the brigade’s headquarters, a building that will officially become the 832nd’s headquarters next week. The location itself is symbolic of a broader structural transformation, as the 596th Transportation Brigade headquarters prepares to transition to the West Coast at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, to rebuild capability and capacity.

Additionally, the ceremony included a casing of the brigade’s colors as part of the organizational realignment. The unit colors will be uncased later this month at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Henry leaves the 596th Transportation Brigade following a highly decorated tenure where the unit was recognized as the 2025 ARTRANS "Brigade of the Year". Under his command, the brigade strengthened strategic mobility across multiple theaters and deepened vital partnerships with communities, industry, and the military.

Henry is retiring after more than 31 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Army.

“It was a great opportunity to be on the ARTRANS team during a time of historic change and transformation,” Henry said. “Much gratitude to the entire Ironclad Brigade... thank you for what you do every day, individually, and collectively for our Army, the Joint Force, and our Nation.”

Coffey comes to the "Ironclad" Brigade with a distinguished reputation for leadership and is tasked with guiding the unit through its transition to the West Coast and strategic expansion.

“I accept command not only of a unit, but of a legacy—one built by those who served before us and strengthened by those standing here today,” Coffey said. “We serve in a time when strategic logistics is no longer merely an enabler—it is a decisive instrument of national power. Together, we will meet every mission with excellence.”

The concurrent 832nd Transportation Battalion change of command highlighted the continuous operations at MOTSU.

Dembeck was praised by leadership for successfully standing up the battalion over the last year and achieving full operational capability while maintaining flawless terminal operations.

“Jen, together with Team MOTSU, has done great work fostering all these partnerships, and we look forward to that continued relationship over the next two years and beyond,” said Curtis, noting the critical role the unit plays amid significant change and transformation. He added, “Leadership matters, and you have provided that much-needed leadership here at MOTSU as you stood up a battalion and achieved full operational capability”.

Her successor, Goetz, expressed his readiness to maintain the high standards of the "Terminal of Excellence".

“My goal is to build upon the legendary reputation that this battalion has already established,” Goetz said. “MOTSU is the premier ocean terminal in ARTRANS, and my only ask from the 832nd team today is that together we strive to preserve that incredible legacy.”

The combined events underscored the critical nature of ARTRANS' mission to deploy, fight, and win the nation's wars by ensuring global power projection and delivering firepower wherever the Joint Force requires it.

Reflecting on the unit’s vital role and enduring strength, Henry summed up the spirit of the organization: “This is the Ironclad Brigade, and there is no question that you will continue to make a difference, delivering firepower, as this organization has done for the last 70-plus years.”