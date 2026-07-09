Veterans Services Closed July 9 Due to Unforeseen Maintenance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Cumberland County Veterans Services Office will be closed Thursday, July 9, due to unforeseen required maintenance. The office will re-open for regular business on Friday, July 10.

Veterans Services has contacted all clients who had appointments today. Veteran Service Officers are still available for assistance by phone at 910-677-2970.

Regular business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. As a reminder, clients are seen by appointment only at the Veterans Services office.

For more information about Cumberland County Veterans Services, visit cumberlandcountync.gov/veterans.