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Lost Hiker on Moat Mountain Trail

CONTACT:
Lt. Bradley Morse
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
July 9, 2026

Bartlett, NH – On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 8:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified about a lost hiker on the Moat Mountain Trail in Bartlett. Jack Hackley, 17-years-old from Conway, NH, had departed at approximately 3:30 p.m. to climb the Moat Mountain Trail. At approximately 8:00 p.m. he contacted his father stating he was lost and his phone battery was almost dead. The call dropped and several attempts were made to contact him by phone but were unsuccessful. Hackley ’s car was located at the Passaconaway Road trailhead. Conservation Officers were requested to search for him, and he was located on July 8 at 4:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Middle Moat Mountain. Hackley was assisted back to the trail-head parking area arriving at 6:24 a.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

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Lost Hiker on Moat Mountain Trail

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