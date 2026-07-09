Injured Hiker, Middle Mountain Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 9, 2026

North Conway, NH – On Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified about an injured hiker on the Middle Mountain Trail in North Conway. Tahirih Lawot, 45-years-old from Springfield, VA, was hiking the Middle Mountain Tail with her brother and daughter when she slipped and fell injuring her right ankle. She was unable to bear weight or walk so she called 911 for assistance. New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded along with North Conway Fire and Rescue and Action Ambulance. Rescuers arrived at Lawot’s location and carried her approximately 1 mile to an awaiting ambulance. She was transported to North Conway Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.