JunkRabbit, the AI enabled junk removal platform, expands to 10+ US cities

JunkRabbit Junk Removal Platform

The AI enabled junk removal platform is on track for $2.8M in revenue by year end, with a 50+ hauler network and a five star track record

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JunkRabbit, the New York based AI driven junk removal platform , has surpassed $1M in annual recurring revenue within three months of its launch. The company projects revenue to reach $2.8M by the end of the year.JunkRabbit replaces phone trees, in home estimates and surprise invoices with something simpler. The platform enables customers take a photo, get one upfront price, and book same day pickup. Behind the scenes, software matches every job to a vetted local crew. Since its inception, JunkRabbit has served thousands of apartment cleanouts , holds a perfect five star rating, and has grown its network to more than 50 independent haulers."We started with a simple idea. Getting rid of your junk should be as easy as ordering food from DoorDash," the company commented. "People are tired of waiting around for an estimate and getting hit with a bigger bill at the end. We give them one honest price and we show up. That is the whole thing, and it turns out a lot of people prefer it."Launched in early 2026 in New York, JunkRabbit now runs in nine markets and is launching four more. Live cities include New York, Miami, Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Raleigh. Austin, Phoenix, Seattle and Washington DC are next.The expansion is built on a marketplace model rather than a fleet of company trucks. JunkRabbit does not own vans or hire crews directly. It connects customers with independent haulers who already run their own trucks, giving those operators steady work and a fairer cut while keeping prices transparent for customers. Through lean operations and dedication to efficiency, haulers can earn up to 4x as much than running their operations on their own."The crews doing this work deserve better tools and more jobs," the company added. "We built JunkRabbit for them as much as for the customer. When a hauler earns more and a customer pays a fair price, everyone keeps coming back."JunkRabbit competes on three things: reliable same day service, flat upfront pricing, and a network of crews customers can trust. As the company scales city by city, it plans to keep that standard consistent in every market.

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