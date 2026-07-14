Arvist Expands Vision AI Platform With Claims Management, Closing the Loop From Shipment Errors to Dispute Resolution

Arvist Claims Management automates dispute resolution with time-stamped inspection evidence, helping warehouses track claims and recover revenue faster.

Warehouses Can Now Move From Detecting Shipment Errors to Resolving the Claims They Cause, All on One Platform

We built Arvist so warehouses wouldn't have to change how they work to get better results. That started with automated QC stations catching problems at the source” — Nilay Parikh, Founder and CEO of Arvist

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arvist, the vision AI platform for warehouse quality control and safety compliance, today announced the launch of Claims Management, a new product that automates the overage, shortage, and damage (OS&D) claims process from initial documentation through dispute resolution. Built as an extension of Arvist's quality control capabilities, Claims Management turns the visual evidence warehouses already captured into completed claims forms, organized documentation, and streamlined correspondence, closing a gap that has long separated the moment an error is detected from the weeks it takes to resolve it.

For most warehouse operations, catching a shipping inaccuracy is only the beginning of the problem. What follows is a slow, manual process of gathering evidence, filling out claims paperwork, chasing down correspondence, and reconciling disputes with carriers and customers. That administrative burden is where recoverable dollars quietly disappear, either written off because pursuing the claim costs more than the claim itself, or lost because the documentation was incomplete by the time anyone went looking for it. On average, it takes 12 to 15 hours of back-office work to dispute or resolve a claim.

From Detection to Resolution

Arvist's quality control stations already document shipment conditions throughout the warehouse, from receiving and putaway to packing stations, conveyors, and outbound docks, verifying counts, detecting damage, and creating time-stamped visual audit trails using off-the-shelf security cameras.

Automated Claims Documentation: Visual evidence captured during quality control inspections is automatically compiled into the documentation a claim requires, with the photos, timestamps, and shipment details already attached.

Automated Form Filling: Claims Management populates OS&D claims forms directly, eliminating the manual data entry that makes claims processing one of the most tedious jobs in the warehouse office.

Streamlined Correspondence: The platform manages claims correspondence with end users, keeping disputes moving without requiring staff to chase every exchange manually.

Because Claims Management is built on the same platform as Arvist's quality control and safety compliance solutions, there is no new hardware to install and no separate system to learn. It integrates with the more than 80 WMS and ERP platforms Arvist already connects to, and deploys in days using existing infrastructure.

"We built Arvist so warehouses wouldn't have to change how they work to get better results. That started with automated QC stations catching problems at the source," said Nilay Parikh, Founder and CEO of Arvist, "But claims and chargebacks still show up, that's just the nature of shipping. Claims Management is us applying the same idea to that side of the business: automate it, don't make anyone change their process to use it."

The Cost of the Claims Gap

Shipment inaccuracies, damage, and compliance issues can cost warehouses up to 10% of revenue, and an estimated 30% of claims filed are fraudulent, disputes that operations without visual evidence have little choice but to pay. Arvist customers using the platform's quality control solution have seen 35% fewer damage claims and a 99%+ perfect order rate. Claims Management addresses the other side of the same problem: when errors do occur, or when a claim comes in that shouldn't be paid at all, time-stamped visual documentation determines whether those costs are recovered, disputed, or simply absorbed.

Who Benefits

Claims Management is designed for the teams that carry the claims burden today:

Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Providers managing OS&D disputes across multiple clients and facilities.

Distribution Center Managers whose teams lose hours each week to claims paperwork.

Quality Assurance and OS&D Coordinators responsible for documentation completeness and claim recovery rates.

Operations and Supply Chain Leaders measuring the true cost of shipment errors beyond the dock.

Finance Teams tracking claims exposure, write-offs, and recovery rates that hit the bottom line.

See It in Action

Claims Management is available now and can be seen live at the Arvist Experience Center in the Chicago area, a working warehouse where logistics professionals can test the platform against their own operational scenarios. Book a complimentary tour, or learn more at arvist.ai/claims-management/.

About Arvist

Founded in 2022, Arvist is a plug-and-play vision AI platform that turns existing cameras, WMS, and tablets into warehouse quality control, compliance monitoring, and visual audit trails. Arvist is building the real-time operations layer for warehouses. Visit Arvist.ai.

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