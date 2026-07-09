Injured Hiker on Moat Mountain Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

July 9, 2026

Bartlett, NH – On Wednesday, July 8, at 1:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game responded to an injured hiker on the Moat Mountain Trail in Bartlett. The hiker, identified as Alexandria Cardin, 18-years-old, from Providence RI, stated that she fell on the trail and injured her right knee. She was unable to bear weight and as a result called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers responded along with members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue Team (LRSAR) and Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR). Cardin was approximately 2.2 miles from the trailhead parking area. She was assessed and stabilized and then carried by responders back down to the parking area.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.