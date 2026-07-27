Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency in the Pemi Wilderness

CONTACT:

CO Sergeant Christopher McKee

603-744-5470

July 26, 2026

Lincoln, NH – On Sunday, July 26, 2026, at approximately 7:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a hiker suffering a medical emergency near the Guyot Shelter between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot in the Pemi Wilderness. The hiker had reportedly collapsed and suffered a seizure, was not alert, and was unable to walk. Passing hikers and AMC staff from the Guyot Shelter were able to help stabilize the injured hiker and radio for help.

Due to the remote location, the hours of hiking and the sheer number of volunteers it would require to reach the location and then carry the injured hiker out, a call was made for the New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter. The New Hampshire Army National Guard called a flight crew and began a rescue.

At 9:30 p.m., the New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter departed the hangar in Concord and responded to the Guyot Shelter in the Pemi Wilderness. AMC staff and the helicopter crew coordinated a hoist of the hiker. Once the hiker was hoisted into the helicopter, the New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter flew to the Cannon Mountain ski area where a landing zone was set up, and the Littleton Ambulance was waiting. They arrived at 10:44 p.m.

The hiker, who was identified as Max Lichtenberger of Sommerville, Massachusetts, was then transferred to the Littleton Ambulance. He was then transported to Littleton Regional Hospital for further treatment of his injuries. New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to thank everyone involved in this rescue.