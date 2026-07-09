Three Illegal Aliens Arrested Crossing the Border with Firearms in Texas

WASHINGTON – The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) arrested three illegal aliens who crossed the border while in possession of firearms.

On June 27, a U.S. Border Patrol agent encountered three illegal aliens – two who were armed with AK-style assault rifles – near Presidio, Texas. The third illegal alien who was arrested admitted to crossing the border with a firearm and gave agents the location of the weapon.

All three weapons were recovered, along with ammunition. Two of the weapons had serial numbers removed. The weapons will be transferred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

All three illegal aliens – Edgar Barrios-Najera, Misael Hernandez-Rodriquez, and Braulio Murrillo-Tevarez – were identified as adults from Mexico, and they now all face charges of illegal possession of a firearm.

The guns and ammunition that were recovered

“These illegal aliens from Mexico illegally crossed the border with assault rifles and ammunition,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “Thanks to the swift work of the U.S. Border Patrol and our partner agencies, these three criminals failed to get into our country and will not be able to threaten the American people. Under President Trump’s leadership, our borders are SECURE.”

Multiple agencies provided support to CBP, including the ATF, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of War.

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