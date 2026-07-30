WORST OF THE WORST: ICE Arrests Child Molesters, Rapists, and Domestic Assailants

Americans can now see 40,000 criminal illegal aliens arrested and removed from communities across the country at WOW.DHS.Gov

WASHINGTON –– U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted for despicable crimes such as child molestation, rape, and assault.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested child molesters, rapists, domestic assailants and other worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “While sanctuary politicians continue to release dangerous criminals onto their streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again. Under President Trump’s leadership, ICE is detaining and removing illegal aliens every single day.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Noe Rios-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for TWO counts of child molestation, assault, THREE counts of illegal re-entry, and THREE counts of operating while under the influence in Johnson County, Iowa.

Erlin Molina-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for rape in Goshen, New York.

Jose De La Luz Garcia-Pizarro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault - family violence and felony aggravated trespassing in Dallas, Texas.

Abel Alejandro Perez-Beltran, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Lee County, Florida.

Maria Guadalupe Hernandez-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for controlled dangerous substance: possession with intent to distribute narcotics in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested in their communities on our webpage WOW.DHS.Gov.

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