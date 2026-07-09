ChatCut Launches Codex Plugin, Bringing a Full AI Video Editor Into Codex

Every edit returns as a real, editable timeline with Codex plugin by ChatCut, so users can keep directing the AI or take over the cut by hand.

UNITED STATES, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, ChatCut announced the launch of its Codex plugin , giving users access to a full AI video editor without leaving a Codex chat.With the Codex plugin, ChatCut users can describe editing tasks in plain language and have them carried out immediately. Removing silences, assembling selects, generating captions, reframing shots, creating short-form versions, and preparing platform-specific exports are all now available directly inside Codex.ChatCut understands footage, intent, and timeline structure, then handles the slow and repetitive parts of the editing process. Users can creatively edit from your directions, prompts, or script, clean up talking-head videos and turn them into social reels, generate style-consistent, editable motion graphics, create B-roll, images, music, and voice, apply or even generate custom effects and transitions.Every edit is applied directly to the video project and returned as a real, editable timeline. Users can continue directing the AI, adjust the cut manually, or open the same project in ChatCut's web or desktop editor for finer control.ChatCut also includes access to stock footage, LUTs, transitions, zooms, and effects and projects can be exported as MP4 files or as XML for continuation in Adobe Premiere Pro or DaVinci Resolve.The plugin is available now and users can try it by asking Codex to “Turn Codex into a video editor, read chatcut.io/codex.”ChatCut is built for professional editors and teams who need to produce videos without navigating a traditional editing interface. Editors can accelerate logging, string-outs, rough cuts, captioning, reframing, and versioning. Marketers, founders, researchers, designers, and operators can move from idea to edited video through software they already use daily.“Video editing is stuck in another era,” said Kaiwen Li, CEO of ChatCut. “We’re building a video editor for the modern age, where AI can edit with you, but you still have control. Every edit in ChatCut comes back as a real timeline. You can ask the agent to keep going, or you can make the final changes yourself.”Access to the ChatCut plugin for Codex opens July 9, 2026. Registration and access details are available here.About ChatCutChatCut is an AI video editor built for people who make videos: creators, editors, marketers, businesses, teachers, founders, and anyone who needs to turn raw footage into finished video content.ChatCut combines an AI editing assistant with a professional video editing timeline, built-in media libraries, generation tools, captions, motion graphics, and export controls, so users can make and refine videos in one place. ChatCut was co-founded by filmmakers, on a mission to revolutionize and disrupt the video editing industry and bring in the power of AI to make the process faster, and more efficient.Learn more at chatcut.io.

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