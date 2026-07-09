Alexandria Robertson Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alexandria Robertson, Founder and CEO of MoneyMind$ Academy, is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where she shares how teaching financial literacy from an early age helps build confidence, responsibility, and lifelong money-management habits.Next Level CEO TV is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Robertson explores why financial education should begin in early childhood and explains how engaging, practical money lessons, consistent action, and a clear vision can help create lasting generational wealth.Alexandria’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/alexandria-robertson

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