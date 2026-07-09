PETER CORSA JOINS STOCKTON CRUSADERS OWNERSHIP GROUP

Together We Win!

Revered Business Executive Aims to Build the Premier Franchise in Arena Pro Football

Together we win!” — Stockton Crusaders

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stockton Crusaders Team President, Scott McKibben announced that esteemed businessman, Peter Corsa has joined the new arena professional football team’s ownership group, “It’s with great pleasure that we welcome Peter Corsa to the Crusader Nation as a board member and part of the ownership group. Peter brings a wealth of experience in launching new businesses and has the strategic skill set that we need and want. Moreover, he understands the role our team needs to play as a community leader and citizen. His appointment to the board of managers is effective immediately.”Mr. Corsa grew up in the east bay in the San Francisco Bay area and currently serves as an Operating Partner for Orangewood Partners, a New York-based Private Equity firm. Prior to joining Orangewood, Mr. Corsa has held numerous executive leadership roles including Chief Executive Officer of the Home Division of Franchise Group and prior to that serving as President and COO of At Home Group, growing the company from $330 Million to over $2 Billion in sales resulting in a successful IPO in 2016.Mr. Corsa said, “Football has always been my favorite sport, and it isn't even close. The exciting pace and season timing of arena football fills a giant void for the millions of fans that feel the same way. Having grown up in northern California and being a player on a college team that lost its program, I recognize that Stockton is the perfect location to fill that void and bring to the community a franchise they can be proud of, get behind and have a lot of fun doing it. I couldn't be more excited to be a small part of helping to get the Crusaders up and running, putting the best product on the field and being a trusted and important part of the community. Over the next few years, executing a strategy that turns the franchise into the model organization in Arena Football.”In addition to his many years of building and operating a variety of highly successful businesses, Mr. Corsa received his MBA from St. Mary’s College of California and bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara. With the exciting addition of Mr. Corsa to the team’s ownership group, the expanding partnership includes ICFO Venture Fund, Tim Vest, Darrin Walling, Scott McKibben, Paul Hewitt, Jon Shaefer, Greg Pearce, Jan Hanley, Elizabeth Zappacosta, and Kurt Bryan.About: Stockton Crusaders are an expansion arena pro football franchise that will kick off its inaugural season in the spring of 2027, as a new member in the league, Arena Football One (theaf1.com). To learn more about the Stockton Crusaders, please visit (StocktonCrusaders.com).

Stockton Crusaders Press Conference at Adventist Health Arena

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