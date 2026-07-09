WaterFilterForPFAS.com Launches to Help Homeowners Remove PFAS

Independent, Wilmington-based research site offers plain-English guides to PFAS testing, filter certification, and EPA rules

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new independent research and education website, WaterFilterForPFAS.com, launched today to help homeowners understand and, where appropriate, remove PFAS "forever chemicals" from home drinking water. Founded by Wilmington resident James Wiese, the site offers plain-English filter reviews, testing guides, and explanations of federal water rules for the many Americans who have heard about PFAS in the news but are unsure what — if anything — they should do about it.The problem the site addresses is a genuinely difficult one for ordinary homeowners. PFAS, a large family of synthetic compounds often called "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly in the environment and the body, are essentially invisible in drinking water. They carry no color, odor, or taste, which means clear-looking tap water can still contain contaminants a homeowner cannot see, smell, or detect at the sink. Many people do not know whether their local utility has ever detected PFAS in their supply, and finding out can be harder than it sounds. Independent PFAS testing can be confusing to order and expensive to run. Filter marketing claims are frequently hard to verify. And the federal rules and health advisories that govern PFAS in drinking water can be difficult to follow. The result, Wiese says, is that anxious homeowners sometimes buy the wrong PFAS water filter for their situation — or buy an expensive filter they may not actually need.The site's perspective is rooted in place. WaterFilterForPFAS.com is written from Wilmington, North Carolina, where the drinking water is drawn from the Cape Fear River — the waterway at the center of one of the country's best-known PFAS stories. In 2017, residents across the Wilmington area learned that their water had for years contained GenX and other PFAS compounds linked to upstream industrial discharges. The GenX contamination revelation made national news and reshaped how an entire region thought about what came out of the tap. That experience, Wiese says, is what shaped the mission of the site."I run this site from Wilmington, where my drinking water comes from the Cape Fear River — the river at the center of the GenX contamination story that made national news in 2017," Wiese said. "I remember standing at my own sink, looking at perfectly clear water, and realizing I had no idea what was actually in it. That feeling — clear water, no answers — is where this whole project started."Wiese is careful to frame the story as a hopeful one rather than a frightening one. The same Cape Fear River PFAS situation that alarmed residents also produced evidence that PFAS reduction is achievable when the right treatment technology is matched to the right water problem. Wilmington's regional utility invested in major upgrades at its Sweeney Water Treatment Plant, including an advanced granular activated carbon filtration system that came online in 2022 and sharply reduced PFAS levels in the finished water supply. For Wiese, that engineering success is a central lesson: forever chemicals in drinking water are a serious problem, but they are a solvable one.That same matching principle drives the site's content. WaterFilterForPFAS.com focuses on practical home drinking water decisions rather than fear. Its guides cover PFAS water filter reviews ; activated carbon filter guides; reverse osmosis system guides; and explanations of ion exchange filtration — the three technologies most often used to reduce PFAS in the home. The site also publishes PFAS water testing guides, walkthroughs on how to read a utility's annual water quality report, and primers on the third-party certifications and testing standards that separate verified reduction claims from marketing language. On the regulatory side, it translates the EPA's PFAS rules — including the agency's first national limits on certain PFAS in public drinking water — into terms homeowners can act on, without offering legal advice or standing in for a utility or government agency. Just as importantly, it addresses the question few product sites will: when a homeowner may not need a filter at all."The honest answer is that the best water filter for PFAS depends entirely on your water — what's in it, how much of it, and where it's coming from," Wiese said. "A reverse osmosis system for PFAS, an activated carbon PFAS filter, and an ion exchange PFAS filter are all real tools, but they're not interchangeable, and none of them is right for everyone. My job is to help people match the technology to the problem, lean on certification and testing rather than marketing claims, and feel confident about whatever they decide — including deciding they're fine as they are."The site operates on an independent affiliate model, which Wiese discloses openly. WaterFilterForPFAS.com may earn commissions when readers purchase some of the products it recommends, and affiliate relationships are disclosed wherever they apply. Recommendations, Wiese says, are meant to follow the evidence — a product's independent testing, its certifications, and its fit for a given homeowner's water situation — rather than its price tag or the commission attached to it. As a stated policy, the site will not steer a reader toward the most expensive system when a simpler, less costly answer is the right one."The whole strategy here," Wiese said, "is that honest routing — including telling someone they may not need a filter — beats a sales funnel."Ultimately, Wiese says, the site exists to reduce anxiety, not amplify it. WaterFilterForPFAS.com is independent and is not affiliated with any government agency, water utility, or filter manufacturer, and it avoids alarmist framing and unsupported health claims in favor of testing, certification, and clear explanations homeowners can use."The point isn't to make anyone afraid of their water," Wiese said. "It's to help people move from fear and confusion to a clear, evidence-based decision they actually understand and trust."About WaterFilterForPFAS.comWaterFilterForPFAS.com provides independent research on removing PFAS "forever chemicals" from home drinking water — including filter reviews, testing guides, and plain-English explanations of EPA rules. The site is written by James Wiese

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