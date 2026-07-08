Rescheduled* - Solar Ordinance 2026-04 Public Hearing

We would like to inform the community that the public hearing originally scheduled for July 9th at 6:00 PM regarding the Solar Ordinance 2026-04 has been rescheduled. The new date for this public hearing will take place during a Special Meeting on July 23, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

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