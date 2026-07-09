This Week in Sedgwick County - July 8, 2026

For Immediate Release Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370 Board of County Commissioners BoCC approved the minutes of the regular meeting on June 17, 2026.

BoCC appointed Mandy Petre to the Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Community Advisory Board.

BoCC reappointed Julie Stimson to the South Central Regional Homeland Security Council.

BoCC appointed Riley Schoen to the Sedgwick County Third District Citizens Advisory Board.

BoCC approved the recommendations of the Board of Bids and Contracts’ regular meeting on July 2, 2026. Upcoming Events Sedgwick County Treasurer Brandi Baily has changed the Douglas Tag Office hours to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to visit Sedgwick County | Tag Office for information on appointments, available services and necessary documents.

hours to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Residents are encouraged to visit Sedgwick County | Tag Office for information on appointments, available services and necessary documents. Sedgwick County Zoo’s Twilight Tuesdays began July 7, 2026. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July. Twilight Tuesdays at Sedgwick County Zoo

began July 7, 2026. Beat the heat during extended hours, 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and enjoy $10 admission all day on Tuesdays in July. Twilight Tuesdays at Sedgwick County Zoo The Wichita Foundation Amphitheater at Exploration Place is hosting RiverFlix for the 2026 season. The public is invited to bring blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure, with food trucks and seating opening at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. The movie on July 3 will be ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ RiverFlix at Exploration Place

for the 2026 season. The public is invited to bring blankets, snacks and a sense of adventure, with food trucks and seating opening at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all ages. The movie on July 3 will be ‘Beauty and the Beast.’ RiverFlix at Exploration Place The Kansas Sunflower Summer program for 2026 runs from Thursday, July 9, to Sunday, August 2. It provides free admission to over 200 state attractions for Kansas residents with pre-k through 12th-grade students, covering entry for the student and one accompanying adult guardian. Sunflower Summer Watch the meeting at Sedgwick County Board of Commissioners Meeting | July 8, 2026.

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