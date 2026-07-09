Team Rose Motorsports Races and Repairs

Team Rose Motorsports rumbled down the road to success over the last several months. The automotive enthusiasts repaired, designed, and fabricated parts for the maintenance and modification of their vehicles' engines.

The team successfully pulled the LS1 Engine and Dodge Viper T56 transmission from their 1988 BMW 325, tearing the transmission down completely and rebuilding with fully functional gear sets.

They also installed a newly rebuilt engine in their 1974 Porsche 912, wiring a new engine control unit (ECU). With a freshly repaired transaxle, the car was tuned and equipped with upgrades to the electronics, including a Hall Effect crank sensor and more powerful coils to ensure the Porsche starts faster and runs more reliably.

At the Wabash Valley Dragstrip, Team Rose Motorsports raced a 1984 Fox Body Mustang and reached speeds of 105 miles per hour. The team recently established a partnership with VP Racing Fuels and hopes to reach even faster speeds soon.

"Team Rose Motorsports is looking forward to the future and all that it may hold — the new challenges and achievements, new records, and new speeds," said Muaaz Shareef, mechanical engineering major and Team Rose Motorsports vice president.