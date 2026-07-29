Rose-Hulman and Terre Haute Regional Airport Partner to Expand Student Rocketry Program

Rose-Hulman's High Power Rocketry — a subteam of the Rose Rocketry organization — helps launch student experiences through the design, construction and flight of high-powered rockets. Thanks to a newly established partnership with the Terre Haute Regional Airport, students will soon have greater access to certification launchesjust minutes from campus.

“High Power Rocketry enables students to begin earning aerospace certifications shortly after arriving on campus, and the new partnership with the Terre Haute Regional Airport builds upon Rose-Hulman's strong commitment to increasing student access to key learning opportunities," said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “Hands-on learning is central to our mission, and partnerships like this help prepare the next generation of aerospace innovators. We're grateful to Craig Maschino and the Terre Haute Regional Airport for helping make these opportunities possible.”

At the beginning of each academic year, High Power Rocketry provides each of its members with a National Association of Rocketry Level 1 certification kit. Guided by experienced student mentors over the course of several build sessions, the students assemble rockets capable of reaching altitudes of 1,500 feet and personalize them with a custom paint scheme.

High Power Rocketry arranges transportation and group travel to pre-approved Level 1 certification launch sites with the requisite insurance and flight waivers. These sites have previously been a significant distance from Rose-Hulman, but the new partnership with Terre Haute Regional Airport will allow launches to take place just a few minutes from campus.

"We're proud to partner with Rose-Hulman to create more opportunities for students interested in aerospace," said Terre Haute Regional Airport Executive Director Craig Maschino. "This partnership demonstrates what's possible when community organizations work together to invest in the youth while strengthening our region's aviation ecosystem."

After their rocket successfully achieves its target altitude and a safe parachute recovery, the student fliers of record are awarded their Level 1 certification, enabling them the opportunity to purchase larger motors and fly larger rockets. High Power Rocketry members are then eligible to submit proposals for funding to build larger Level 2 rockets, sometimes including custom avionics or other unique engineering challenges into their design. A past successful Level 2 launch by a Rose Rocketry student traveled twice the speed of sound.

For many first-year students interested in aerospace, High Power Rocketry is the first step in their journey at Rose-Hulman. The program provides hands-on experience and nationally recognized certifications that prepare students for advanced projects and Rose Rocketry's nationally recognized competition teams. Most recently, Rose Rocketry placed 10th in NASA's University Student Launch Initiative, one of the nation's premier collegiate rocketry competitions. The new partnership with the Terre Haute Regional Airport will further strengthen that pathway by making certification launches more accessible.