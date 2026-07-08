403rd Wing Development and Training Flight prepares future Airmen for success

KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — Before new Air Force Reserve recruits step onto the bus for Basic Military Training, many begin their military journey much closer to home — with the 403rd Wing Development and Training Flight.

Master Sgt. Jamekia Whitehead, the wing’s new D&TF coordinator, helps future Airmen build confidence, understand expectations and prepare for the transition from civilian life to military service.

The D&TF is designed for trainees awaiting their BMT dates. During unit training assemblies, they receive instruction on military fundamentals such as customs and courtesies, dress and appearance, Air Force history, drill and ceremony, and physical fitness.

“We go over the basic stuff — position of attention, parade rest, customs and courtesies ... just things that help prepare them for when they get to BMT,” Whitehead said.

The flight also helps recruits understand what it means to serve as a Citizen Airman, exposing them to the challenge of balancing civilian responsibilities with military obligations.

“It shows them what being a reservist is like and what the expectations will be once they become operational,” Whitehead said. “I explain to them all the time that there has to be a balance, and sometimes the military will take priority.”

Bridging civilian life and military service is one of the D&TF's most important roles. Trainees learn how to step away from civilian routines during training weekends and adapt to the standards, discipline and teamwork expected in the Air Force Reserve.

Eric Brignac, a New Orleans native preparing to serve as an electrical and environmental systems specialist with the 403rd Maintenance Squadron, said the program has been invaluable. Having previously attempted active-duty basic training in 2016 before an injury sidelined him, he noted a stark contrast in the level of preparation the Reserve provides.

“Going through the program here, you learn everything about being an Airman and everything you’re going to experience at BMT and tech school,” Brignac said. “You meet people who actually finished BMT, and people you'll be working with in your unit. You experience being an Airman before you even have to leave, so there's a lot less guesswork in the whole process.”

Whitehead, a Canton, Mississippi, native, brings 10 years of Reserve experience to the role. She has served most of her career at Keesler Air Force Base in personnel-related positions, including force management, customer service and career development. She applied for the coordinator position seeking a new challenge and an opportunity to grow as a senior noncommissioned officer.

In her new role, Whitehead prepares trainees before they leave for BMT and assists them when they return from technical training. Trainees contact her about two weeks before returning to the wing so she can help them in-process and schedule their first UTA as operational members.

Physical readiness is a cornerstone of the program. On Saturdays, trainees work on pushups, sit-ups and other conditioning exercises. Sundays are reserved for a two-mile run. Whitehead assigns trainees to lead portions of physical training to build leadership and teamwork.

“The military is about being independent, but also team building,” Whitehead said. “You can’t do everything on your own. You’re going to have to have a team, and you’re going to have to learn how to work together. But there are also certain things that fall on you. Nobody is going to do your PME for you. Your career is in your hands.”

The DTF is supported by leaders and helping agencies across the wing. Chief Master Sgt. Tige Platt, 403rd Wing command chief, regularly supports the program. Representatives from finance, legal, the chaplain corps and first sergeants also provide briefings during UTAs, answering questions about benefits and resources.

Platt said Whitehead was selected because of her experience, professionalism and ability to connect with Airmen starting their careers.

“Master Sgt. Whitehead brings the right combination of experience, patience and leadership to this role,” Platt said. “The Development and Training Flight is often a trainee’s first real connection to the wing, so the coordinator has a tremendous impact on how they view the Air Force Reserve.”

Platt noted that the coordinator plays a critical role in shaping future Airmen.

“When trainees arrive at BMT already understanding customs, physical fitness expectations, accountability and what it means to be a Citizen Airman, they are better prepared to succeed,” he said. “Master Sgt. Whitehead is helping build that foundation.”

For Whitehead, the position aligns with a long history of taking care of people, stemming from her civilian background at the U.S. Postal Service and the Mississippi State Veterans Home. Now, she is focused on giving the wing’s newest members the tools they need to succeed.

“I’m just excited,” she said.