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McKinney Responds to Storms Leaving Michiganders without Power

DETROIT, July 8, 2026 — Late last week severe weather left thousands across Southeast Michigan without power, as DTE and Consumers work to restore service, residents are faced with bills accumulating, food spoiling and no retreat from the extreme heat. In response, state Rep. Donavan McKinney (D-Detroit) issued the following statement, calling for Speaker Hall to take up House Bills 497378 for a vote so Michiganders are protected from skyrocketing energy prices and poor service:

“Thousands of families across Michigan are currently facing a crisis due to last week’s storms. After days without power in dangerous heat, people are throwing away spoiled groceries, struggling to keep their homes safe and watching their utility bills pile up while they receive unreliable service. That’s unacceptable.

“Michiganders deserve an energy system that is affordable and reliable. The House has an opportunity to deliver real protections for consumers by taking up the Ratepayer Bill of Rights. I urge Speaker Hall to bring these bills up for a vote without further delay. Families shouldn’t have to choose between paying skyrocketing energy costs and keeping the lights on, especially when they’re left without service after severe weather. It’s time to stand up for the people we represent and hold our utilities accountable.”

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McKinney Responds to Storms Leaving Michiganders without Power

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