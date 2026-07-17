Wooden, Xiong, Koleszar Respond to Trump’s Address Threatening Election Interference

MI House Election Integrity Committee Democrats Stand for Free, Fair Elections

“Tonight the President of the United States is attempting to use his position to interfere in the administration of this year’s elections, likely based on the anticipated outcome. He wants to use the force and weight of his position to try and frighten millions of Americans out of participating in our democracy this fall. His statements were indisputably false.

“The reality is that Michigan has one of the most secure election systems in the nation. The combination of our constitutionally-protected voting rights, endorsed by the overwhelming majority of voters in 2018 and 2022, and our system of more than 1,600 locally-elected clerks, both insulates our system from federal interference and makes fraud easier to catch. The people who administer our elections are your trusted friends and neighbors. You can speak with them directly, at almost any time, about your questions or concerns. More importantly, the bipartisan way in which votes are counted and elections certified means that Republicans and Democrats alike consistently agree that every eligible vote is counted, and every voice is heard.

“This speech was a blatant attempt to sow seeds of doubt in the validity of our election process, and American Democracy itself. These attempts were overwhelmingly refuted in 2020, which is why hundreds of court cases and bipartisan audits upheld those results, and no effort was made to overturn the 2024 results, despite the same processes and equipment being used. That’s because in both circumstances, the results were an accurate reflection of the will of the people.

“His intention is obvious, but luckily the answer to it is simple: Michigan has free and fair elections, and you can be absolutely confident that every eligible vote will be counted, and every fraudulent attempt will be caught. Whether it has been thwarting the Republican attempt to create a Michigan-level SAVE Act, or introducing the state’s own version of the Voting Rights Act to strengthen your rights, Legislative Democrats have been a united front to protect your access to the voting booth and intervene when anyone, including the Michigan House Republicans, has tried on behalf of Trump to limit it.

“We remain focused on strengthening your pocketbook while Donald Trump and the Republicans are obsessed with weakening your right to vote. That is why we will always stand on the side of empowering people to make their voices heard. Regardless of who you vote for in November, Michigan Democrats are going to fight, relentlessly, for your right to do it free from fear or intimidation.”

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