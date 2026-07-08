KenAshe.ai Launches as a Public Build Log for Practical AI Projects and Website Development

KenAshe.ai - Building with AI in public

Personal site from AI operator Ken Ashe documents AI builds, website development, automation experiments, and the process of building with AI in public

SCOTCH PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Ashe today launched KenAshe.ai , a personal website documenting his work building with AI in public. The site is a running record of the AI projects he ships, the automation systems he runs, and the AI-assisted website development he tests, from marketing automation to designing and shipping new sites end to end.KenAshe.ai is built for founders, marketers, operators, and builders who want to see how AI gets used to ship real projects, not just discussed. Rather than focusing only on commentary or industry news, the site documents applied work: autonomous content workflows, AI agents, SEO experiments, coding assistants, and marketing automation."AI is moving too quickly for theory alone," said Ken Ashe, founder of KenAshe.ai. "The point of this site is to show the work: what I'm building, what shipped, what broke, and what other operators can learn from it."The site's Building section is a public project log tracking live and completed AI builds, with examples spanning AI-assisted website builds, autonomous publishing workflows, a geo-targeted affiliate site, email automation, and a personal assistant chatbot. Each entry documents how an idea moved from concept to something that runs.Website development is a growing part of that work. KenAshe.ai documents how Ken uses AI coding tools to design and ship websites end to end, from the first prompt to a live, search-ready site. KenAshe.ai itself was built this way, and each build feeds lessons back into the client work he does as a marketer.KenAshe.ai reflects a broader shift in how individuals and small teams work with AI. As the tools get more capable, operators no longer need large teams or perfect conditions to test an idea. They can use AI at the application layer to automate recurring work and stand up new digital projects quickly."The opportunity isn't talking about AI. It's learning to use it to build useful things," Ashe added. "KenAshe.ai is where I'm documenting that process in public."Readers can visit KenAshe.ai to explore the project log and follow new builds as they ship.About Ken AsheKen Ashe is a digital marketer, CPA, PMP, and AI operator who builds with AI in public. KenAshe.ai documents his real builds and experiments across practical AI workflows, agents, website development, marketing automation, and AI-assisted development to help marketers, founders, operators, and non-engineer builders see how AI can be used to create useful digital systems.Media ContactKen AsheFounder, KenAshe.aiWebsite: https://kenashe.ai/

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