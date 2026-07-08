The Department of Revenue’s Columbus Regional Office is moving to a new facility at 7300 Blackmon Road Suite 100B, Columbus GA 31909. The main phone number will remain (706) 649-7451.

The 1501 13th Street, Suite A, Columbus, GA 31901 location will cease operations at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The new location will open for business on Monday, July 20, 2026. Hours of operation will be from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“This new facility will enhance our ability to provide excellent customer service to taxpayers throughout the region. The Department’s 11 Regional Offices are vital for assisting taxpayers and ensuring the collection of tax revenue,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner David Burge.

Taxpayers may call any of the Department’s other Regional Offices for assistance Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17. Taxpayers needing in-person assistance on those days can visit the Albany or South Metro regional offices.