Brooks Law Firm Names Carl Hurvich Partner

Carl Hurvich - Partner and Head of Immigration

His promotion recognizes years of dedicated advocacy for the immigrant community, capped by landmark federal court victories.

Carl truly believes in the dignity of every person who walks through our doors, and he fights for their rights with everything he has. I could not be prouder to call him my partner.” — Arinda Brooks, Founder & CEO, Brooks Law Firm

MEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooks Law Firm is proud to announce that Carl Hurvich , a senior associate attorney at the firm, has been promoted to partner, effective July 9, 2026. The promotion recognizes years of tireless work on behalf of the immigrant community and Hurvich's emergence as one of the most respected immigration litigators in Massachusetts.Throughout his career at Brooks Law Firm, Hurvich has been guided by a deep commitment to immigrant communities, civil rights, and the promise of second chances. His practice lies at the intersection of immigration law and civil rights, where he represents clients in complex affirmative benefit matters, removal defense, detention and bond proceedings, federal litigation, and challenges to wrongful denials of immigration benefits. He has litigated cutting-edge questions involving the limits of the government’s authority to detain noncitizens, challenged unlawful USCIS and Department of State policies, and advocated for clients facing inadmissibility, deportability, and other barriers to lawful status.His work also includes advising on the immigration consequences of criminal convictions and pursuing post-conviction relief for clients seeking a path forward. Across these matters, Hurvich is known for clear communication, rigorous research, and fearless advocacy in cases where liberty, family unity, civil rights, and lawful status are at stake.Hurvich has increasingly taken on the firm's most demanding matters, singlehandedly managing large, complex cases and multi-plaintiff mass actions from filing through resolution. That work has been marked by milestone victories, including a June 2026 preliminary injunction in Ullah v. LaFave and Rubio - one of only two federal court orders in the country blocking the State Department's 75-country visa ban. He continues to press the issue on behalf of a broader group of plaintiffs through a mass action in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island.Beyond his casework, Hurvich has become a thought leader within the firm and across the broader immigration bar in Massachusetts, helping shape strategy on the novel legal questions reshaping immigration practice and mentoring colleagues navigating the same terrain.“I am truly honored to step into this leadership role and excited for the opportunity to work even more closely with our incredible team of immigration attorneys. Our strength comes from pairing deep legal experience with a genuine embrace of innovation, fresh thinking, and collaboration. That combination makes this a remarkable place to practice law, and I look forward to helping channel the talent and passion of our team into continued excellence for our clients.”— Carl Hurvich, Partner, Brooks Law FirmHurvich is licensed to practice in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New York, and is admitted before the First Circuit Court of Appeals. He has appeared before state and federal courts as well as all major immigration administrative bodies, including the Immigration Court (EOIR), USCIS, and the Board of Immigration Appeals. A graduate of Oberlin College and the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, he earned First Place Oralist honors in the Monrad G. Paulson Moot Court Competition and built his foundation in appellate advocacy and constitutional law through the Criminal Appeals and Civil Rights Clinic.The entire Brooks Law Firm team congratulates Carl on this well-deserved promotion and looks forward to his continued leadership in the years ahead.About Brooks Law FirmBrooks Law Firm is a Medford and Framingham, Massachusetts immigration and personal injury law firm serving clients across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. With 23 attorneys and 18 paralegals, the firm is one of the region's leading immigration practices.

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